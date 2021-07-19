Auto (AUTO) One Day Volume Tops $3.14 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last seven days, Auto has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Auto coin can now be purchased for $721.10 or 0.02338061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a market capitalization of $38.22 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00047363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013290 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.19 or 0.00775556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

