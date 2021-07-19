AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.30 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.30, RTT News reports. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AN stock opened at $102.60 on Monday. AutoNation has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $107.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $209,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

