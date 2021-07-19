Autonio Reaches Market Cap of $5.97 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $137,717.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.0664 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00037295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00100823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00145467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,803.56 or 0.99918171 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,886,210 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

