Avalanche Price Down 18.3% This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $9.96 or 0.00032519 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $31.70 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.85 or 0.00221615 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00032476 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00011264 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 385,922,102 coins and its circulating supply is 172,418,164 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

