AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stake Increased by Centerbridge Partners L.P.

Centerbridge Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities accounts for 3.3% of Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Centerbridge Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of AvalonBay Communities worth $35,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 149,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 107,210 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $224.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,919. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $227.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In other news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.03, for a total value of $318,045.00. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,905 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.59.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.