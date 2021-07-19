Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will post $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.55 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $6.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGR. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Avangrid stock opened at $53.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Avangrid by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

