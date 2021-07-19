Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Holdings Lifted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,730 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.50% of Aviat Networks worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 359.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 133.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 1,733.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the first quarter valued at $215,000. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $29.08 on Monday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.40.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 40.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.