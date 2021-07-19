Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 424.57 ($5.55).

AV has been the topic of several analyst reports. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 26th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Aviva stock opened at GBX 391.40 ($5.11) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.61. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a one year high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 409.29.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,621 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

