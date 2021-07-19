Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 424.57 ($5.55).
AV has been the topic of several analyst reports. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 26th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 9th.
Aviva stock opened at GBX 391.40 ($5.11) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.61. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a one year high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 409.29.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
