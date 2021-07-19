AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €20.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €20.50 ($24.12) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on AXA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AXA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.49 ($28.82).

Get AXA alerts:

EPA CS opened at €21.62 ($25.44) on Monday. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a one year high of €27.69 ($32.58). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.26.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.