Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Shares of AXTA opened at $28.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

