Axe (AXE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $189,901.40

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $189,901.40 and $106,864.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axe has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $346.19 or 0.01117284 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 94.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

