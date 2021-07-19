Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (LON:AXI) Announces GBX 1.50 Dividend

Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (LON:AXI) announced a dividend on Monday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:AXI traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 92.60 ($1.21). 68,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,298. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 95.01. Axiom European Financial Debt has a 1-year low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 100.65 ($1.31).

