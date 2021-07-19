AXPR Market Cap Achieves $2.29 Million (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 38% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, AXPR has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. AXPR has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $7,803.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00045796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012608 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.48 or 0.00743756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

