Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

TSE AYA opened at C$9.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.30. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$1.95 and a 52-week high of C$10.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$887.11 million and a P/E ratio of -392.17.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$10.82 million for the quarter.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,666 shares in the company, valued at C$1,220,428.14. Also, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,149,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,001,445.51.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.