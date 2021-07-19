Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 401,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,682.0 days.

Shares of AZIHF stock traded up $1.20 on Monday, reaching $23.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.80. Azimut has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

About Azimut

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life insurance, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, financial planning consultancy, and fund and asset management services; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, and private equity funds.

