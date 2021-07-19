B2Gold Corp. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.37 million.

BTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.86.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in B2Gold by 11.9% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 126,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in B2Gold by 85.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,757,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after buying an additional 1,273,151 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in B2Gold by 1,032.0% in the first quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 361,200 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.