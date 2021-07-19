Baader Bank Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €5.40 Price Target

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) received a €5.40 ($6.35) price target from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ceconomy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.08 ($5.98).

Shares of Ceconomy stock opened at €5.50 ($6.47) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.02. Ceconomy has a 52-week low of €3.50 ($4.12) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

