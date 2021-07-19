BaaSid Reaches One Day Volume of $192,355.00 (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $15.22 million and approximately $192,355.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BaaSid coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00046172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012866 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.93 or 0.00754781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

BaaSid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

