Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $187.00

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 187 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 286.80 ($3.75), with a volume of 2696500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296.20 ($3.87).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 326.75 ($4.27).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 297.08.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

