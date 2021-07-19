Badger Meter (BMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Badger Meter to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Badger Meter to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Shares of BMI stock opened at $96.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $111.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.