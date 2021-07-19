Baker Hughes Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Shares of BKR opened at $20.60 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -79.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $280,600.00. Also, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,950,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 43,732,820 shares of company stock worth $972,058,380 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

