Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Ball worth $18,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in Ball by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $85.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.42. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $69.56 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.