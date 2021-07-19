Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 202,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,500,095 shares.The stock last traded at $5.74 and had previously closed at $5.93.
BBVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 73,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.
