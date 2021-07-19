Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 202,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,500,095 shares.The stock last traded at $5.74 and had previously closed at $5.93.

BBVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 73,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

