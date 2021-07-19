Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 202,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,500,095 shares.The stock last traded at $5.74 and had previously closed at $5.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBVA. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth $144,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth $77,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 73,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth $396,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.8% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.