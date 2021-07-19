Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the June 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 995,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

BSBR traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.60. 9,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3419 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.99%. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

