Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Short Interest Down 29.4% in June

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 762,100 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the June 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. INCA Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 29.7% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,995,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 685,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,201,000 after purchasing an additional 361,827 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 251,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 234,918.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 599,042 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 38,108 shares during the period. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.48.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $753.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.17 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

