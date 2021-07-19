Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $37.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $324.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.32.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,808,000 after buying an additional 1,508,408 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,691,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,904,000 after buying an additional 538,772 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

