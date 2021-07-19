Bank of Hawaii (BOH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

BOH stock opened at $84.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.50. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $99.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $205,700.00. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,312. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.