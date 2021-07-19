Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 205.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,545 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in McAfee were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in McAfee by 251.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McAfee during the first quarter worth $109,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in McAfee during the first quarter worth $157,000. 30.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $25.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.44. McAfee Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCFE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McAfee has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

