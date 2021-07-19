Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.37% of Model N worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Model N in the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Model N by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 0.97. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $502,988.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,015,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,964 shares of company stock worth $1,133,408. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

