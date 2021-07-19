Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 41,266 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.20% of Purple Innovation worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,197,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 164,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 395,823 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,841,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 35.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,966 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRPL opened at $24.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,486.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 7,308,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $219,263,760.00. Also, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,324,326 shares of company stock valued at $219,715,156. 24.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

