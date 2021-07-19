Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of VSE worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 438,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 68,048 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VSE alerts:

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $52.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.45. VSE Co. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $668.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.11 and a beta of 1.54.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $164.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. Research analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.