Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 82,480 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 84.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

SLV stock opened at $23.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

