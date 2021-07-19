Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,551 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Universal Insurance worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Universal Insurance by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Universal Insurance by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Universal Insurance by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Universal Insurance by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

UVE opened at $13.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.97. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $428.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $262.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.11%.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

