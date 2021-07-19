Bao Finance Trading Up 22.3% Over Last Week (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $24.08 million and approximately $570,100.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00037086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00101697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00145169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,959.70 or 1.00106776 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

