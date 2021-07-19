Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BZUN. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $32.45 on Monday. Baozun has a 12 month low of $30.07 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Baozun during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Baozun during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

