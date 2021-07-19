Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Short Interest Up 24.7% in June

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Barclays by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCS traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,338,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Barclays has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCS. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

