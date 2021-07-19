Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.55.

Shares of UBS stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $14.55. 274,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,798. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,408,017,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,666,752,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,018,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 607.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,257,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,318,000 after purchasing an additional 28,557,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,748,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

