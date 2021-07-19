Bares Capital Management Inc. Acquires 148,943 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 72.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 353,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 148,943 shares during the quarter. Astronics accounts for about 0.1% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned 1.14% of Astronics worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Astronics by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATRO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,331. Astronics Co. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $546.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $105.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

