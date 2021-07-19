Bares Capital Management Inc. Acquires 24,347 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,347 shares during the period. Cimpress makes up 0.2% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Cimpress worth $12,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPR stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,734. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

