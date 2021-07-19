Bares Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,130,215 Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,130,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,621,000. Redfin accounts for approximately 6.4% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.93% of Redfin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RDFN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

RDFN traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.23. 23,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,352.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $117,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $332,280.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,183 shares of company stock worth $11,385,824. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

