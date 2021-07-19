Bares Capital Management Inc. Has $20.70 Million Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Bares Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,169 shares during the period. Element Solutions accounts for approximately 0.4% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Element Solutions worth $20,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,831,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,566,000 after acquiring an additional 411,332 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,043,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,413,000 after buying an additional 668,541 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,277,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after buying an additional 358,490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 64.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,693,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after buying an additional 1,831,794 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 137.1% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after buying an additional 2,206,497 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 30,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,778. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESI. Loop Capital upped their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

