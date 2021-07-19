Bares Capital Management Inc. Has $588.25 Million Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Bares Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,144,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,566 shares during the period. Pegasystems comprises about 11.0% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned 6.33% of Pegasystems worth $588,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

PEGA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.57. 1,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,904. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.77 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.76%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at $327,042.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $128,027.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,337 shares of company stock worth $1,296,016. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.