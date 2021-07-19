Bares Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,594 shares during the quarter. Stitch Fix accounts for approximately 0.5% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Stitch Fix worth $25,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,439,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 606,035 shares of company stock worth $33,095,479 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded up $2.41 on Monday, hitting $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,654. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.94.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

