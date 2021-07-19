Bares Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Bares Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,911 shares during the period. Farfetch accounts for about 0.6% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Farfetch worth $30,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

FTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Shares of FTCH stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 90,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,851. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.71. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.