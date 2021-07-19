Bares Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,004 shares during the period. Zuora makes up 0.2% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Zuora worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZUO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Zuora by 167.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,096 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $31,753,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Zuora by 55.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,164 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth about $17,934,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Zuora by 27.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,844,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,905,000 after acquiring an additional 822,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $266,755.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,830 shares in the company, valued at $395,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,249. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZUO traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.25. 11,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,797. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.11.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

