Bares Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,793 shares during the quarter. Mimecast makes up 0.3% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Mimecast worth $17,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mimecast by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 513,322 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Mimecast by 8.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,080,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,674,000 after buying an additional 156,369 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Mimecast by 53.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after buying an additional 606,886 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 39.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,347,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,197,000 after purchasing an additional 383,388 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 7.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,345,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,094,000 after purchasing an additional 91,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Mimecast news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $200,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at $719,426.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $409,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,270 shares of company stock worth $12,161,893. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MIME. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.73.

Mimecast stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.50. 12,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,093. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.39. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

