Bares Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bares Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,119,759 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises 1.0% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Gartner worth $53,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,097,107,000 after acquiring an additional 105,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,560,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 491.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after buying an additional 809,840 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 25.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,076,000 after acquiring an additional 171,800 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $132,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,958.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IT traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $253.40. 10,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $258.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

