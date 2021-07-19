Barrick Gold Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Barrick Gold to C$38.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CSFB set a C$28.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.55.

TSE:ABX opened at C$26.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$27.62. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$23.63 and a 52-week high of C$41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

