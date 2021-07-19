Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.50 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.55.

Shares of ABX opened at C$26.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$46.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.62. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$23.63 and a 1-year high of C$41.09.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.79 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.